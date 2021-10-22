Bonne Maman

Advent Calendar 2021

£23.99

The perfect way to say Joyeux Noel to loved ones during the holiday season, this year’s Advent Calendar invites you in to the festive home of Bonne Maman. Concealed behind each door are 23 adorable glass mini jars of jam or marmalade. Each day reveals a different exclusive fruit variety or unique flavour combination not usually available in the UK. This year the Advent Calendar also offers two special surprise gifts – the first one to help start your Advent adventure on 1st December and the other on Christmas Eve, just in time to welcome the big day itself.