Davines

Advent Calendar

$163.00

Buy Now Review It

At Davines

Born and bred on Aussie beaches, SUNNYLiFE's Checkerboard Travel Speaker is an essential for summer! An on-trend green and white checkerboard print makes this the most stylish travel speaker to pair with the rest of your summer setup. Throw it in your beach bag and enjoy the sounds of summer no matter where life takes you! Every beach trip deserves an awesome soundtrack. Be a hero and bring the tunes with the Checkerboard Travel Speaker.