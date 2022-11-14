Go-To

The MECCA view: On the 12 days of Christmas Go-To gave to me…skin that’s soft, smooth, and ludicrously glowy! A very festive advent calendar that treats your skin/hair/flatmate/best-mate/Labradoodle Lola to a generous Go-To gift for 12 fresh mornings throughout December. Santa’s-bottomless-sack features: Nifty Fifty, Much Plumper Skin, The Removalist mini, The Repair Shop mini, Transformazing Sheet Mask single, and devastatingly limited edition: eyebrow tweezers, silk scrunchie, three-pack of hair ties, reusable bag, tinted peach lip balm, purple posh cloth and mini roller. Key ingredients: Niacinamide: also known as Vitamin b3, niacinamide is a skin brightening agent as well as a very effective skin-restoring ingredient that helps keep your skin hydrated and firm. Sodium Hyaluronate: the salt form of hyaluronic acid. This ingredient helps to bind water to the skin and maintain balanced hydration levels. Koalin Clay: a naturally derived clay that draws excess oil, sebum and impurities from the surface of the skin to help cleanse and clear the pores. Kakadu Plum Extract: derived from the native Australian Kakadu Plum tree, this extract is one of the richest sources of Vitamin C in the world! This makes it a powerful antioxidant which helps protect the skin against premature ageing. Made without: Silicones, parabens, PEGs, sulfates (SLS/SLES), GMOs, mineral oils, petrolatum, synthetic colours or animal testing.