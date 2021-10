La Maison Du Chocolat

Advent Calendar

$75.00

At Food52

Well, here’s an advent calendar we can’t wait to dip into. Straight from world-renowned French chocolatier La Maison du Chocolat, it has handmade mini-bars, fruity confections, dark chocolate pralinés, and more to sample each day. It’s all sprinkled around a design inspired by tree ornaments. Hang it, set it on a table, it’s entirely up to you (or its lucky recipient). Just be sure to savor every last morsel.