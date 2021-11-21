Soko Glam

Advent Calendar

$110.00

Buy Now Review It

At Soko Glam

This beautiful gold-accented calendar comes stuffed with 16 cult-favorite skin care products in full & travel sizes. Made of sturdy cardboard and complete with magnetic doors, this box can also double as the perfect vanity accent or storage box after you’ve unboxed all the products. The best part: this set was thoughtfully curated by our team to make the perfect gift for just about anyone on your list - from the skin care fanatic to the K-beauty newbie. The holiday countdown starts now.