The Countdown to Christmas is a magical time of year filled with twinkling lights, festive treats, and the joy of sharing heartfelt gifts with family and friends. Make each moment of the festive season merry and bright, with the inviting glow of candles. Countdown to Christmas with this special Yankee Candle® Book Advent Calendar. Light a new candle each day and celebrate the Festive Season. Every day reveals a festive scented Votive or Tea Light Candle, including Twinkling Lights, Christmas Market, Letters To Santa, Christmas Eve Cocoa, Snowflake Cookie, Christmas Magic, Snow in Love, Candlelit Cabin, Christmas Cookie, Christmas Eve®, Holiday Hearth, All is Bright and Cinnamon Stick. Also included in the set is a gold and silver coloured, starry decorative glass Votive Holder.