Lovehoney

Advanced Unisex Strap-on Harness Kit With 7 Inch G-spot Dildo

$44.99 $22.49

Buy Now Review It

At Lovehoney

Strap-on adventures beckon with our advanced harness and dildo set. Fully adjustable straps give the wearer a tailored fit and the 7 inch dildo seeks out G-spots or P-spots for fulfilling penetration play. Simply fasten the adjustable harness around your hips and legs for comfort and security during your strap-on play, and attach the smooth and firm dildo. 7 inches in length with a curved shaft, the silicone dildo is the perfect size and shape for G-spot or P-spot stimulation. The set also includes 3 interchangeable O-rings for versatile pleasure: attach a range of dildos of different shapes and sizes to experience different sensations. Insert a bullet vibrator into the back of the harness and switch on for extra thrills. Top tip: Plenty of water-based sex lube is your dildos partner in crime for extra slippery vaginal play. Up for a spot of pegging? Switch to a top-quality water-based anal lube. Please note: bullet not included. Explore other customer-favorite products: Pocket Vibrator from BASICS Jiggle Balls from BASICS Thrusting Rabbit Vibrator from Lovehoney We-Vibe Tango from We-Vibe