Lovehoney

Advanced Unisex Strap-on Harness Kit (3 Piece)

$34.99 $49.99

Buy Now Review It

At Lovehoney

Get ready for a red-hot romp with this strap-on kit, including an adjustable harness with two supple silicone suction cup dildos. Choose from a ridged black 5-incher and a smooth red 7-incher, both shaped for G-spot or P-spot play. Looking for extra thrills? Insert a bullet vibrator into the pocket at the back of the harness and buzz your play to a whole new level. Apply a generous helping of water-based lube to the dildo for gratifying sensations. If you're using your set for pegging adventures, then be sure to accessorise your playtime with good-quality, water-based anal lube.