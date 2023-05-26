Nature's Miracle

Advanced Stain And Odor Eliminator

$15.99 $13.55

FOR SEVERE DOG MESSES: Powerful enzymatic formula works to eliminate tough stains and odors from dog urine, diarrhea, vomit and other bio-based accidents. LIGHT FRESH SCENT: Dog odor control formula gets your home smelling clean again. ENZYMATIC FORMULA: Continues working as long as any bio-based mess is still present. DISCOURAGES RESOILING: Removes the odor from even the toughest dog messes. TRUSTED BRAND: From the maker of Nature’s Miracle products, the pet stain and odor removing brand you trust because it works SAFE FOR PETS AND HOME: When used and stored as directed, this formula can be used around your pets. Ingredients : Water, Surfactants, Isopropyl Alcohol, Enzymatic Blend, Fresh Fragrance, Preservative, Odor Counteractant. Enzymes target severe dog messes Nature’s Miracle pet stain and odor removers have been a trusted brand for pet mess cleanup for more than 35 years. Whatever pets do, you can trust Nature’s Miracle stain and odor removers, training aids, disinfectants and litter products to undo. Accidents happen, as every dog owner knows. Nature’s Miracle Advanced Stain & Odor Eliminator for dogs is an enzymatic, severe-mess stain and odor remover that actually discourages re-soiling by removing the odor of even the toughest dog messes! Bacteria-based formulas produce enzymes when they come into contact with a food source – pet urine, feces, vomit and other bio-based messes. This enzymatic cleaner continues working as long as the food source is present. Freshens with a light fresh scent. Use on carpets, hard floors, furniture, fabrics and more (see the product label for a complete list of fabrics). Do not use on untreated hardwood, leather, suede, silk or wool specialty fabrics. Always use this product at full strength. Just spray, wait 10 minutes, then blot up stain with a white cloth. When used as directed, this product is safe to use around your pets and in your home.Always use Nature’s Miracle products first. Other cleaners and detergents may fail and chemically “set” stains that will be impossible to remove.Precautionary statements:KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN AND PETS.CAUTION. Harmful if swallowed. If swallowed: Rinse mouth and drink a glass of water. Call a physician or Poison Control Center. Eye Irritant. Avoid contact with eyes; product may irritate eyes. If in eyes: Hold eye open and rinse slowly and gently with water for 15-20 minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present, after the first 5 minutes, then continue rinsing eye. Prolonged skin contact may cause skin irritation.