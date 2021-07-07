supersmile

Advanced Sonic Pulse Toothbrush

Sleek and comfortable to use, the supersmile Series II LS45 Advanced Sonic Pulse Toothbrush is a state-of-the-art tool that operates at 30,000 strokes per minute to effectively clean and polish teeth. It offers three custom settings: Clean for exceptional deep cleaning, Gentle for sensitive teeth, and Pulse to help stimulate blood flow to the gums for an overall healthier smile. The Details Features patented 45 degree angled bristles to effectively clean and polish teeth both beneath and below the sulcus Two-minute auto timer pulses at 30-second intervals, making brushing efficient and seamless Ergonomically designed handle stands upright to ensure hygienic drying Includes rechargeable toothbrush and charging dock Revolve Style No. SPSM-WU2 Manufacturer Style No. 213 Actual packaging and materials may vary. Please read labels, warnings, and directions before use. How to Use Select your desired setting and brush in circular motions for 2 minutes, twice daily After regular brushing, use Pulse setting to massage gums Replace brush head every three months