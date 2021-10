CosRx

Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence

$33.20 $23.20

Buy Now Review It

At LookFantastic

Discover a new way to rejuvenate your skin with the COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence. Based on technologies that have become popular in South Korea, this brand new formula features Snail Secretion Filtrate which will work wonders on your skin. Smoothing, moisturizing and revitalizing, this incredible skin treatment will leave you looking and feeling fresher than ever.