Enhance your skin's natural glow with this lightweight essence. Like a multivitamin for your skin, this highly concentrated essence contains 96% snail mucin, providing nutrients that support repair and maintain skin moisture. Good for all skin types, especially dull, dehydrated skin and acne-prone skin. Key Ingredients: Snail Secretion Filtrate: A snail extract that brightens, hydrates, and supports healthy skin repair. Sodium Hyaluronate: A form of hyaluronic acid that dramatically boosts skin moisture. Arginine: An amino acid with antioxidant properties that supports elasticity. Benefits: Improves overall skin radiance by targeting dullness and brightening the skin Soothes red, sensitive, and post-breakout skin Provides long-lasting hydration without leaving a greasy residue Plumps the skin and supports healthy elasticity pH: 6.5-7.5 All COSRX products are dermatologist-tested, hypoallergenic, paraben-free, sulfate-free, phthalate-free, and alcohol-free.