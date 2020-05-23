United States
StriVectin
Advanced Retinol Day Lotion Spf 30
$99.00$74.30
At LookFantastic
Advanced Retinol Day Treatment is a daily multi-tasker that works harder and smarter. This treatment fights all of the major signs of aging while shielding your skin from the sun. Get all of the anti-aging benefits of Retinol without the irritation!Benefits:Reduces the appearance of lines and wrinkles.Hydrates and deeply nourishes skin.Evens skin tone and promotes a radiant complexion.Refines and smoothes skin texture.Provides broad spectrum UVA/UVB SPF 30 protection.Can be used by all skin types.