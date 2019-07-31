SkinCeuticals

Advanced Pigment Corrector 30ml

£79.00

Skin Ceuticals Pigment Regulator This Pigment Regulator is combined with gentle ingredients such as Kojic Acid, Embilica Extract and Glycolic Acid which prevents skin discolouration and smooths skin to give an even tone and texture. It helps skin from forming damage in future. Best suited for people with an un even skin tone. Clears and softens skin without causing irritation. Directions for use:Twice daily, apply to face, neck, and chest. For optimal results, use in a SkinCeuticals regimen that includes a topical antioxidant and a broad-spectrum sunscreen. Key Ingredients:Kojic Acid safely lightens hyperpigmentation. Embilica Extract is rich in Vitamin C and antioxidants that lighten and brighten the skin. Glycolic Acid renews the skin, increasing cell turnover.