Cal Exotics

Advanced Nipple Suckers

$14.99 $9.99

Buy Now Review It

At Ella Paradis

Experience new heights of sensitivity today with the Cal Exotics Advanced Nipple Teasers available in black and pink. These Advanced Nipple Suckers can be used to create a gentle vacuum on the nipples, resulting in a pleasant sensation that will tease and tantalize. Highlights: Soft and pliable Place over nipples to create a gentle vacuum Pure and safe for the body Phthalate-free, latex-free and non-toxic Hands-free suction Elastic and supple for easy usage and removal For solo and partner play