Estée Lauder

Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-recovery Complex

$50.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

New Fast Repair and Youth-Generating Power.Experience the next generation of Estée Lauder's revolutionary formula-the most comprehensive Advanced Night Repair serum ever. Patented until 2033. Now with Chronolux Power Signal Technology, this deep-and fast-penetrating serum reduces the look of multiple signs of aging caused by the environmental assaults of modern life. Skin looks smoother and less lined, younger, more radiant and even toned.Estée Lauder's #1 serum to powerfully fight the look of multiple signs of aging. Proven effective for all skintones. This is the high performance face serum beautiful skin can't live without. Advanced Night Repair harnesses the restorative power of night to deliver visible renewal. It works night and day to help skin maximize its overall natural rhythm of repair and protection.