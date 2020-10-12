Estée Lauder

New Advanced Night Repair Serum

New Fast Repair and Youth-Generating Power.Experience the next generation of our revolutionary formula—the most comprehensive Advanced Night Repair serum ever. Patented until 2033.Now with Chronolux™ Power Signal Technology, this deep- and fast-penetrating serum reduces the look of multiple signs of aging caused by the environmental assaults of modern life. Skin looks smoother and less lined, younger, more radiant and even toned.ONE DROPPER Skin looks radiant and plumped with hydration—all the way through till morning.NEW 8-hour anti-oxidant power.NEW 72-hour hydration (includes Hyaluronic Acid).NEW Strengthens skin barrier in just 4 hours.SAME beloved oil-free texture.THREE WEEKS Lines and wrinkles appear reduced.88% of women said skin looked more youthful.(1)ONE BOTTLE(2) NEW Now, skin feels firmer. 89% of women agreed.(1)Skin looks healthy, has a new bounce and vitality.NEW Plus, over time, pores look diminished.OUR #1 FOR EVERYONEProven effective for all skintones. This is the high performance serum beautiful skin can’t live without.Advanced Night Repair harnesses the restorative power of night to deliver visible renewal. It works night and day to help skin maximize its overall natural rhythm of repair and protection.EVERY NIGHTWhile you sleep, it helps ignite skin’s natural nightly repair process. Fast. A high level of Hyaluronic Acid helps lock in moisture for 72 hours. This helps create the perfect environment to optimize skin’s natural repair process.Our exclusive Chronolux™ Power Signal Technology helps increase skin’s natural ability for visible self-repair, with in vitro testing showing it promotes skin’s natural renewal of vital new cells and boosts its natural production of collagen.EVERY DAYDuring the day, it helps protect skin from environmental assaults­—a key part of skin’s own daily rhythm. Helps defend skin against the visible effects of free radical damage from environmental sources like pollution, ozone, blue light, infrared and micro dust. Provides 8-hour anti-oxidant protection to provide all-day defense against environmental assaults, and help keep skin looking younger, longer.(1) Consumer testing on 543 women.(2) 1.7 oz./50ml bottle.