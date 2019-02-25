Estée Lauder
Advanced Night Repair Eye Supercharged Complex
£45.00
At Estée Lauder
The sparkle of youth is in your eyes. This supercharged treatment—now with 10X Concentrated Technology—fights the visible impact of lack of sleep, UV, pollution, even blue light. Reveals a bright, hydrated, visibly revived look with comprehensive benefits for the look of the eye area: RENEWS to significantly improve the look of every key sign of eye ageing: dark circles, puffiness, lines, dryness. BRIGHTENS and reduces the look of fatigue. HYDRATES for 24 hours thanks to a potent hydration booster, including Hyaluronic Acid. FIGHTS the look of damage from environmental assaults with multi-action anti-pollution defense technology. Includes our exclusive ChronoluxCB™ to help promote skin’s natural renewal, for eyes that look younger, renewed and recharged. The lightweight GelCreme texture absorbs quickly, leaves skin feeling soft and silky. Patented until 2033.