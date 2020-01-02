Estée Lauder

Advanced Night Repair Eye Serum – Synchronized Complex Ii

$68.00

Now re-ignite the youthful light of your eyes. Reduces the look of key visible signs of eye aging: fine lines, wrinkles, dark circles and dryness. With exclusive ChronoluxCB™ Technology, it maximizes the power of night to re-ignite the light that can fade due to fatigue, pollution and age. See your most beautiful eyes ever. Intensely hydrating, fast-penetrating, lightweight serum leaves eye area feeling soothed, refreshed.