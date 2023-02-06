Lancôme

Advanced Genifique Hydrogel Melting Mask

The MECCA view: Give your skin a treat with this luxuriously nourishing sheet mask formulated with probiotic extracts, which work to strengthen the skin’s barrier function by improving its quality and resistance to external stress. This powerful Hydrogel Melting Mask is enriched with a hydrogel matrix technology, melting into the skin to leave it feeling smoothed and energised. You will feel the face mask sink into your skin, leaving it feeling smoother, fresher and ready for make-up after just 10 minutes. After 30 minutes, skin is deeply nourished and looks younger, radiant and rested with a healthy glow. Key ingredients: Probiotic extracts: work to strengthen the skin’s barrier function by improving its quality and resistance to external stress. Glycerin: delivers refreshing moisture into the skin, preventing dehydration and imparting a natural luminosity. Pair it with: Lancome Advanced Génifique 360° Eye Mask Lancome Génifique Day Cream Lancome Advanced Génifique Eye Cream