Lancôme

Advanced Génifique Anti-aging Face Serum

Lancôme Advanced Génifique Anti-Aging Face Serum is an advanced, anti-aging face serum with bifidus prebiotic that targets key signs of aging, visibly improving radiance in just 7 days.No regimen is complete without Advanced Génifique, the first step to every beauty routine. This powerful anti-aging serum works to improve skin's key signs of youth: radiance, elasticity, firmness, skin tone, and smoothness. See visible results in just 7 days. This patented formula, which contains Bifidus extract, helps strengthen and protect skin's moisture barrier. The bottle features an exclusive self-loading dropper for the perfect dosage of serum with every application. This serum is designed for every woman, all skin types, and multiple ethnicities.What else you need to know: