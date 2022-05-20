St. Moriz

Advanced Color Correcting Mousse

St. Moriz Advanced Color Correcting Dark Tanning Mouse works like a color correcting primer using purple undertones to neutralize yellow tones in darker skin, creating an even and a more natural looking flawless glow. Benefits Moisture rich thanks to Hyalouronic acid and Vitamin B Hydrating and skin smoothing BB skin finish to even skin tone Longer lasting tan Mood enhancing fragrance (Happy vibes) 100% naturally derived tanning agent Non-abrasive for delicate skin Dermatologically tested Made in England Suitable for Vegans Features Exfoliate and moisturise your skin before tanning for a longer lasting, flawless tan. Enhance your tan by layering extra applications to leave you with a darker, longer lasting glow. Use an application mitt to avoid any product transferring on to the palms of your hands. Lightly exfoliate on the third or fourth day with St. Moriz Exfoliating Skin Primer, to wave goodbye to any dead skin. Continue to moisturize daily. If you wish, top up your tan with additional St. Moriz tanning products, then you go for it hun! As your faux glow starts to fade, you may wish to reapply your tan. The best way to do this is by removing and reapplying your glow; just wait 3+ days after tanning to begin.