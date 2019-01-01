Ouidad

Advanced Climate Control Heat And Humidity Gel

$26.00

Our bestselling styler, Advanced Climate Control® Heat & Humidity Gel, gets you out of hair-raising situations. Use it to seal every strand, lock in moisture, and lock out humidity. Wheat Protein and pliable styling polymers form a weightless flexible lattice that expands as heat or humidity rises to hold curl definition without frizz. Our high-performance Anti-Frizz Nano Technology with a protein derived from silk seals the cuticle to keep essential moisture in and humidity out. A dedicated UV filter helps protect against damage from environmental aggressors.