Product Description Humidity: It's every curl’s nightmare. That's because curly hair’s unique structure exposes gaps in its cuticle. When humidity gets in, curls expand with unwanted volume and look frizzy, undefined, and dull. Our Advanced Climate Control Featherlight Styling Cream is an anti-frizz formula that defines curls and defends against frizz and flyaways with ultra-light and pillow-soft hold. A special blend of lightweight humectants and natural oils (Meadowfoam Seed, Olive, and Soybean) nourishes hair, while flexible styling polymers weightlessly define curls. Anti-Frizz Nano Technology with Sericin, a protein derived from silk, seals the cuticle to form a barrier that locks in moisture and locks out humidity. A dedicated UV filter helps protect against damage from environmental aggressors. The results: Soft, no-feel hold that won’t weigh your hair down. Frizz-free, consistently defined curls that last—in any climate. Brand Story Ouidad is the original curl expert with one iconic idea — let curls be curls. For over 30 years, we’ve perfected a unique customized approach for each curl type: Loose, Classic, Tight, and Kinky curls.