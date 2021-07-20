Ouidad

Advanced Climate Control Defrizzing Conditioner

$24.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Details Humidity: It's every curl's nightmare. That's because curly hair's unique structure exposes its cuticle. When humidity gets in, curls expand with unwanted volume and look frizzy, undefined, and dull. With Ouidad's Advanced Climate Control Defrizzing Conditioner, frizz-free curls start in the shower. Ouidad's advanced blend of emollients (shea butter, murumuru butter) and ceramides helps repair the cuticle and smooth its surface. Ouidad's high-performance anti-frizz nano technology with protein derived from silk seals the cuticle to form a barrier that locks in moisture and locks out humidity. A dedicated UV filter helps protect against damage from environmental aggressors. The result: defined, shiny, controlled curls in any climate.