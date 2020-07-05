Compeed

Advanced Blister Care Cushions

$18.73

ADVANCED BLISTER CARE: Pack includes 4 medium cushions for heels, 4 small cushions for side of foot, & 2 toe patches. Our cushions offer improved comfort vs. other plasters & bandages. INSTANT PAIN RELIEF: Relieves rubbing, pressure, & friction caused by new shoes, high heels, sweaty socks, or running long distances. Our active gel pads are great for blisters on hands, toes & heels. LONG LASTING PROTECTION: Compeed Blister Cushions help prevent & protect hot spots & blisters. Unlike ordinary bandages, our cushions stay in place for up to days, even after showers & exercise. FASTER HEALING: Compeed Blister Cushions act like a second skin, creating a moist healing environment while protecting blisters from dirt, water, germs & bacteria, helping blisters heal naturally. DISCOVER THE COMPEED ADVANTAGE: Try Compeed Blister Cushions & see how they compare to products you typically use to prevent and treat painful blisters. Compeed Blister Cushions, Mixed Pack, Compeed Mixed Blister Cushions, Pads and Protects, Adhesive Bandage Sticks Like Second Skin, Prevents Rubbing, Pressure