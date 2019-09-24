Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Body Care
Arm & Hammer
Advance White Extreme Whitening Baking Soda And Peroxide Toothpaste
$5.98
$5.44
Buy Now
Review It
At Walmart
Arm Hammer Advance White Extreme Whitening Baking Soda and Peroxide Toothpaste, 6 Ounce, Twin Pack
Featured in 1 story
11 Whitening Toothpastes Celeb Dentists Love
by
Erika Stalder
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Rose & Co. Apothecary
Mustard Bath Salts
$5.14
from
Rose & Co. Apothecary
BUY
DETAILS
Blackbird
Black Square Soap
$12.00
from
Blackbird
BUY
DETAILS
Yes To
Tomatoes Activated Charcoal Bar Soap
$4.99
from
Yes To
BUY
DETAILS
Hunting Camp
Deep Exfoliating Soap
$13.00
from
Portland General Store
BUY
More from Arm & Hammer
DETAILS
Arm & Hammer
Advance White Extreme Whitening Baking Soda Toothpaste
$5.49
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Arm & Hammer
Pure Baking Soda
$0.79
from
Target
BUY
More from Body Care
DETAILS
Jimmy Coco
Buff ‘n’ Glow
$12.00
from
Jimmy Coco
BUY
DETAILS
Method
X Minted Bloomy Bouquet Foaming Hand Wash
$3.49
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
The Body Shop
Body Polisher
£4.00
from
The Body Shop
BUY
DETAILS
Lush
Make Your Derrière Great Again
£9.00
from
Lush
BUY
More from Celebs & Influencers
Hair
Bobs, Braids, & Bangs: A Look Back At Beyoncé's
Bes...
We've lost count of the number of gifts Beyoncé has given us throughout her 20-something-year career. We've gotten an epic catalogue of Beyoncé bops for
by
aimee simeon
Celebrity Beauty
How Harper Watters Found Power In Lipstick & Heels
You might not be familiar with the name Harper Watters, but you've probably seen one of his viral videos. Maybe the one where the professional ballet
by
Thatiana Diaz
Celebrity Beauty
Harry Styles Cut His Hair Short — & It's Sending Fans Into A...
Picture this: The year is 2016; the boy band One Direction officially broke up months ago; and former member and standout singer Harry Styles has made plans
by
Samantha Sasso
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted