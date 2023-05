L.L. Bean

Adults’ Sunsmart 5 Panel Cap

$29.95

Buy Now Review It

At L.L. Bean

Fabric & Care Shell: 100% polyester. Sweatband: 60% polyester, 40% CoolMax® polyester mesh. Handwash, dry flat. Construction 5-panel construction in lightweight fabric will keep you cool, dry and protected from the sun. Additional Features UPF 50+ rated – the highest rated sun protection possible. Imported.