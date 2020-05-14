Giro

Adult Revel Bike Helmet

Whether you’re commuting downtown or winding trails, the Giro® Revel Bike Helmet is up to the task. Designed with a full coverage polycarbonate shell and 22 vents, the Revel delivers superior protection and ventilation. Its Acu Dial™ Fit system has a full fit band that can be adjusted with one hand mid-ride if necessary. The snap fit visor reduces glare as you ascend downhill. The Revel is the perfect complement to any ride.