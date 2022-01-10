Brave New Look

Will F. I love everything about your KN95s. I just wish they were black - which is what I thought I ordered. Item type: Grey Cindy M. I love this mask! I am a librarian and the children can hear me read to them with this mask on. I can also breath better since it stands out from my face. Item type: Grey Lisa T. Good for speaking! Item type: Black / Pack of 20 DeLois M. Like to add different colors around the top for different outfits. I can breathe Thank You very much Item type: Black / Pack of 20 Nicole K. I decided to switch over from a cloth mask with inside filter to a mask that had percentages to protect when we hit the variant mutation stage of pandemic & didn't expect this mask would be easier to breathe, cooler to wear, less smelly than other paper/cloth ones and such a great fit!!! I wear all the time - no fuss & not an inconvenience. Love❤️ Item type: White / Pack of 10 Cathleen W. Have many packets of grey as well as white. Would like the black though. Item type: Grey / Pack of 10 Lori H. The mask fits perfectly without in space on the side. Great valve! 👌 Item type: Grey / Pack of 10 Monica A. Great fit! I have a small face and was expecting a loose fit, but it’s magically the most perfect fit! Item type: Black / Pack of 10 Alison C. I love my masks!!!! I can talk now without the cloth masks being sucked into my mouth when I breathe. Item type: Black / Pack of 10 Sheila K. I have bought a few masks with filters but always wanted to try these, I’m glad I did. I love them because they fit perfectly, easy to breath in even when I have to double mask with a cloth one over it. My grandchildren ( teens) are even wearing to school and like the way they feel , look yet keep a very good close fit where needed. Buying more Item type: Black / Pack of 10 Sage L. Love this mask and the fit. Doesn’t bother my ears or pull and is easy to wear. I have black and grey. Item type: Grey / Pack of 10 Paula D. Really good masks-nice seal Item type: Grey Mary L. Been wearing them for many months Item type: Grey Paulette R. love the color and the fit is perfect for all member of my family Item type: Grey Joann W. Great! Item type: Black / Pack of 20 NIMALI F. Fits great and very comfortable! Item type: Black / Pack of 10 Rosie D. It's a mask. However, compared to other masks it is the most comfy while also offering good protection. Already shared the info with a friend. Item type: Grey / Pack of 10 Barrie M. Very nice and I make friends when I give them to friends and familier Item type: Grey / Pack of 100 Gerri C. comfortable fit ..would buy again Item type: Black / Pack of 10 paul l. the mask works very good but i have had 2 that the elastics thatlet go from mask 1st time i used them Item type: Grey / Pack of 10