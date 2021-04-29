Pool Candy

Adult Inflatable Rainbow Sunning Pool

$24.99

Buy Now Review It

At Bed Bath & Beyond

Details Cool off and bask in the sunshine with the Pool Candy Adult Rainbow Sunning Pool. Vibrant inflatable pool provides a splash of fun with a rainbow shape, accommodating up to two adults for magical summertime fun. Soak up the sun with this playful sunning pool Rainbow shape and design is perfect for summertime For ages 6 and up Comfortably seats up to 2 adults Inflates for easy setup 100% PVC vinyl Measures 60" L x 60" W x 15" H Weighs 3.75 lb. 30-day manufacturer's warranty Imported skuId : 69604925