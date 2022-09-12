JZD

At Target

Specifications Sizing: Adult General Sizing Material: 60% Cotton, 40% Polyester Fit: Classic Fit Garment Style: Long Sleeve, Pullover Length: At Waist Neckline: Crew Item Style: Graphic Sweatshirts Garment Details: No Pocket Fabric Weight Type: Lightweight Fabric Garment sleeve style: Basic Sleeve Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry Street Date: September 4, 2022 TCIN: 85626697 UPC: 196365361068 Item Number (DPCI): 318-16-0320 Origin: Imported Description From house parties to music concerts to hopping different Latino art galleries, honor Latino culture by sporting this Latino Heritage Month Gender-Inclusive No Pasa Sweatshirt. Tailored in a classic fit, this crewneck sweatshirt is crafted from a lightweight fabric for cozy comfort, and it's designed with banded cuffs and a banded hem for a snug fit and a polished look. In a light pink hue, it features the message "No Pasa Nada", which translates to "It's Going to be Ok", in English on the chest. Coordinate with the bottoms, footwear and accessories of your choice, then layer it under a zip-up hoodie, jacket or button-down shirt for cozy styling when it starts to get cooler. Founded by Jen and Vero, two Latinas from South Texas, JZD is a lifestyle brand that builds community and celebrates cultura every day. We exist to empower you and remind you that your ancestors are always cheering you on. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.