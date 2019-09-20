Halloween Costumes

Adult Fisherman Costume

Now you can regale your friends and family with the story of how you caught the largest, or most talented, fish known to man! This Fisherman costume was crafted by our costume designers, who never let a fish get away. It comes with everything you need to look like an experienced fisherman. It comes with the bright yellow jacket, worn by many a famous fisherman. It buttons with snaps in front. It also comes with the blue and white striped shirt. The hat is a matching yellow and fits on your head to complete the look.