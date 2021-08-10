Tanya Taylor

At Tanya Taylor

FINAL SALE. This item is excluded from all promotional discounts. Printed masks are back! Each pack comes with three adult size non-medical grade masks designed in new Spring prints. The masks feature a triple-lining of fabric for added protection and adjustable ear toggles and a nose clip to comfortably secure around your face. Since launching our first mask packs, we have tested new fits and functions to improve your mask wearing experience. Updates include: • A contoured fit with a center seam down the nose for less pull • Adjustable ear toggles on the elastic ear loops for a closer and more personalized fit Please note, these masks are not direct substitutes for medical-grade Personal Protective Equipment, and should not replace the recommended steps set in place by the CDC. In instances where medical-grade PPE is required, please consult a healthcare professional. This non-medical face mask is not recommended for those who have trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance. Materials & Care: • Outer: 97% cotton, 3% elastane • Lining: 100% cotton • Machine wash & tumble dry. Wash before first wear and after each use.