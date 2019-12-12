ErgoErgo
Adult Active Sitting Stool
$100.00
At The Grommet
This Made in the USA ergonomic stool encourages you to make small movements that help circulation, breathing, and keeping your mind more alert. And unlike a stability ball, ErgoErgo looks cool and won’t roll away. Made in the USA: Fairfield, IA Materials: Recyclable technopolymer Accordion structure allows for active sitting Strengthens your core, relieves back ache, and encourages upright posture Improves alertness, focus, and calm as micro-movements send more blood and oxygen to your brain Patented design is comfortable, safe, and durable Lightweight and compact, stores easily underneath a desk Winner of The Edison Award, Good Design Award, and the Academics’ Choice Mind Spring Award Ages 10+. Original holds up to 225 lbs, Wide holds up to 275 lbs Dimensions: Original: 20.5" x 16" diameter; Wide: 20.5" x 19.5" diameter Weight: Original: 9 lbs; Wide: 12 lbs