Danner X FP Movement

Adrika Etched Hiker Boots

£168.00

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

An FP exclusive with Danner, these so-ready-for-anything boots are featured in an ankle style and rugged silhouette with etched detailing, an OrthoLite footbed, and a durable lugged sole that provides lightweight traction with every step. Water-resistant material D-ring lace-up closure Removeable footbed