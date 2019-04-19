Naja

Meet The Maker: Claudia Chavarría My name is Claudia, I am a sewist and I have 2 children. I got married at age 15, became a mother at 16 years old and got divorced at age 26. As a newly single mother, I had to find a way to push ahead with my son. I began to study tailoring with my son's uncle in a workshop. I worked there for three years, then I went to work for another company to develop my skills. At 28 I had my second daughter so I worked 7 years from my home to be able to care for her during her younger years. I then started working at Naja thanks to an ad on the Internet. Since working here, I have learned to work together and fight for what I want. I like to work at NAJA, because its a company that is very aware of ... read more