Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Flats
Dr. Martens
Adrian Tassle Loafer
$130.00
Buy Now
Review It
At ASOS
Shoes. by Dr. Martens. That ‘new shoe’ feeling . Slip-on style. Tassel detail. Apron toe. Chunky sole.
Need a few alternatives?
HEREU
Alber Tread-sole T-bar Leather Loafers
$425.00
from
Matches Fashion
BUY
& Other Stories
Leather Penny Loafers
$129.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Sanuk
Pair O Dice Loafers
$45.00
$31.32
from
Zappos
BUY
Jeffrey Campbell
Barge Platform Oxford
£138.85
from
Jeffrey Campbell
BUY
More from Dr. Martens
Dr. Martens
1460 Serena Boot
$159.95
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Dr. Martens
Black Faux-fur Lined 2976 Quad Boots
C$270.00
from
SSENSE
BUY
Dr. Martens
Leona Vintage Smoothe Leather Heeled Boots
$170.00
from
Dr. Martens
BUY
Dr. Martens
Sinclair Flatform Zip Leather Boots
$205.00
$153.75
from
ASOS
BUY
More from Flats
HEREU
Alber Tread-sole T-bar Leather Loafers
$425.00
from
Matches Fashion
BUY
& Other Stories
Leather Penny Loafers
$129.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Sanuk
Pair O Dice Loafers
$45.00
$31.32
from
Zappos
BUY
Ugg
Tasman Slipper
$99.95
$79.99
from
Zappos
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted