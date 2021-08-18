Dr. Martens

Adrian Smooth

$259.99 $189.99

Buy Now Review It

At Platypus

The Tassel Loafer is a subcultural classic and is offered here in our polished smooth leather, a twist on the classic Dr. Martens leather: durable, with a smooth and polished finish. The classic tassel loafer in Black Polished Smooth leather is made with Goodyear welt, meaning the upper and sole are heat-sealed and sewn together. Dr. Martens air-cushioned sole is oil and fat resistant and offers good abrasion and slip resistance. Care Instruction: Clean away any dirt using a damp cloth and allow to dry. Apply a correctly coloured wax-based shoe polish to restore shine.