Urban Outfitters

Adrian Leopard Loafer

$120.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

The Leopard collection by Dr. Martens is punk to its core, and this Adrian loafer is no exception. Made of Polished Smooth, the original Doc leather, and Hair On, an all-natural printed material from genuine hair and leather. Complete with a fringed upper, silver snaffle and understated plain welt stitch.