Essie

Adrenaline Brush

$9.00

Buy Now Review It

At Essie

excitement abounds in this vibrant red nail polish with yellow undertones; you’ll want to bottle it up! the new essie limited edition fall 2020 collection contains a pallet of 6 vibrant shades inspired by a thrilling trek through the heart of the jungle! salon quality formula for flawless coverage. our exclusive easy glide brush for quick, even professional application on nails. from the essie collection, which has produced more than 1,000 shades and counting. to use: apply on coat of any of our essie base coats on nails. follow with two coats of essie original color. finish with any one of our essie top coats. over a thousand nuanced colors, essie original nail polish takes from the latest fashion and cultural trends to make your manicure possibilities endless, with a wink and story always on hand. your partner for playful inspiration. see the collection