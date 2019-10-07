Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Boots
Rachel Comey
Adot Boot
$495.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Stature
Add some edge to your strut in the Adot Boot from Rachel Comey in Black Calf Hair Leather. A lace-up ankle bootie featuring bold brass hardware and studs. With a sturdy 1.5" Leather lug sole.
Need a few alternatives?
The Row
Patty Lace-up Leather Combat Boots
$1495.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
Reformation
Amelia Boot
$268.00
from
Reformation
BUY
Universal Thread
Kamryn Faux Leather Combat Boot
$34.99
from
Target
BUY
DailyShoes
Pocket Combat Boots
$45.99
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Rachel Comey
Rachel Comey
Bose Clogs
$450.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Rachel Comey
Metallic Rib Sock
$41.00
from
Rachel Comey
BUY
Rachel Comey
Bandini Pant
$380.00
from
Rachel Comey
BUY
Rachel Comey
Shaggy Fringe Bag
£105.26
from
Shopbop
BUY
More from Boots
promoted
Clarks
Clarkdale Arlo
$160.00
from
Clarks
BUY
SOREL
Out ‘n About™ Plus Conquest Boot
$130.00
from
SOREL
BUY
The Row
Patty Lace-up Leather Combat Boots
$1495.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
Mango
Lace-up Leather Boots
$129.99
from
Mango
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted