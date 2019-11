Melanie Auld

Adorned Create Your Own Necklace Solid Gold

C$180.00 C$162.00

Buy Now Review It

At Melanie Auld

Pavé Initial charms are 14k Solid Gold with Pavé Diamonds Carat weight ranges from 0.024ct to 0.07ct Dog Bone charm is 14k Solid Gold with White Topaz stones Angel Wing charm is 14k Solid Gold with White Topaz stones