United States
ModCloth
Adored In Bordeaux Velvet Tie-neck Dress
$79.00$40.00
Boasting a delicate, retro-chic plaid pattern all over the wine red-hued burnout velvet fabric, this velvet mini dress from our ModCloth namesake label will have soaking up all the style adoration thanks to all of its vintage-inspired charm. With a keyhole at the tie-neckline, a sheer bodice with sheer long sleeves accented with button cuffs, and shirring at the elasticed waist that adds fullness to the lined skirt, this 1970s-inspired dress is designed to flatter and provide you with a luxe option that can take you straigt from the office to the holiday party. Can we get a cheers to that?