Adore Beauty

Rose Quartz Facial Massage Set

$59.95

Buy Now Review It

At Adore Beauty

Luxurious, hand-crafted and the epitome of self care - nothing screams wellness like the Adore Beauty Rose Quartz Facial Massaging Set. This exclusive Adore Beauty set contains a Rose Quartz Face Roller and a Rose Quartz Gua Sha to perfectly complement your skincare routine. When combined, these rose quartz goodies can promote circulation, aid with lymphatic drainage and combat puffiness. This valuable set is also the perfect gift for that special skincare-loving friend in your life, or to keep for yourself (because who’s more deserving than you?). Rose Quartz is also said to promote love and self-love, making this the perfect self-care solution for any skincare routine. What comes in the Adore Beauty Rose Quartz Facial Massage Set? 1 x Rose Quartz Facial Roller Not just a wellness-promoting tool, a face roller is also the perfect way to both absorb your skincare and give your face a much-needed massage. This rose quartz face roller can promote circulation and encourage skin rejuvenation, improving the appearance of dull-looking skin. 1 x Rose Quartz Gua Sha Gua Sha is a practice that originates from traditional Chinese medicine and has been used within Chinese medicine for centuries as a way to encourage blood flow, assist with fluid retention and reduce puffiness. They’re also a great sculpting tool for your facial muscles as over time they can improve skin elasticity and the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. What are the benefits of using the Adore Beauty Rose Quartz Facial Massage Set? Aids with better absorption of your skincare products Promotes circulation and encourages blood flow Reduces puffiness Aids with lymphatic drainage Helps with muscle relaxation Can improve the appearance of dull-looking skin Can aid with sculpting the face by reducing fluid retention This Rose Quartz set has been handcrafted and is made from natural stone. This means no two products will look the same and imperfections may appear, but we believe the imperfections are part of their natural beauty. These tools are also very delicate and can break easily when dropped, so please handle with care. Age: Teens 20s 30s 40s 50+ Skin Concern: Dull, dry or dehydrated skin Wrinkles and loss of firmness Skin Type: Dry Normal to dry Normal to oily Oily