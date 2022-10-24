Adore Beauty

Adore Beauty Luxury Advent Calendar 2022

$299.00

At Adore Beauty

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! This limited edition Adore Beauty Luxury Advent Calendar is as epic as it gets. Unwrap 12 of the best and most favourited beauty products from the most coveted brands. And, because we love them so much, we’ve included several full-size products from the most coveted luxury brands, as well as a few minis thrown in for good measure. From skincare and haircare essentials to makeup, fragrance and more, this exclusively luxe advent calendar is packed with only the best beauty products, and it’s worth over $590 (unreal, we know). With something for everyone, the Adore Beauty Advent Calendar makes counting down those 12 days a whole lot more exciting. Perfect as a gift for yourself or someone special. Available in limited quantities, we expect this one won’t stick around for too long. What is included in the Adore Beauty 12 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar 2022? Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Vanilla 20g - A delicious vanilla-flavoured Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask to keep lips hydrated while you sleep Alpha-H Liquid Gold 100ml - Alpha-H Liquid Gold, the famous and aptly named exfoliating lotion instantly revitalises and brightens the appearance of skin tone and texture. With 5% Glycolic Acid and licorice extract, Alpha-H Liquid Gold supports collagen production and minimises the appearance of sun damage and blemishes Aspect Sun Physical Sun Protection SPF 50+ Sunscreen Cream 75g - A mineral-based broad-spectrum cosmeceutical sunscreen that's water-resistant to 80 minutes Estée Lauder Re-Nutriv Ultimate Diamond Energy Creme 7ml - A luxurious moisturiser for mature or normal to dry skin, that helps to restore vitality, firmness and radiance back to the skin Virtue Restorative Treatment Mask 50ml - This rich and creamy treatment infuses hair with extra care without weighing it down, leaving it soft, hydrated and lustrous. Enriched with first-of-its-kind Alpha-Keratin 60ku, over time this mask will improve hair health and strength Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil 30ml - A styling oil to protect, soften, smooth and repair all hair types YSL Rouge Volupte Shine Lipstick - randomly selected YSL Chili Tunique or YSL Orange Perfecto 3.8g - A high shine lipstick with sheer to medium coverage and a deeply hydrating formula made up of 65% oils Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Freeze Brow Styling Wax 8g - A colourless styling wax that gives brows extreme hold and a feathered look Bobbi Brown Mini Long-Wear Cream Shadow Stick Golden Bronze 0.9g - All-day, swipe-and-go cream eye shadows blend and build seamlessly for effortless, lasting eye looks Jo Loves Miniature Candle Christmas Trees 70g - A limited-edition Jo Loves Candle, with scents of Fresh Pine, Lavender and Amber Molton Brown Fiery Pink Pepper Bath & Shower Gel 100ml - A fragranced bath and shower gel with notes of pink pepper, ginger, jasmine and patchouli Juliette Has a Gun Not A Perfume Travel Spray 5ml - A musky amber, a clean and pure scent made up of a single note