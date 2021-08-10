Tanya Taylor

FINAL SALE Adonica is our seasonal update to last year's best-selling Marion top. Reimagined in our Blue Haze print for Fall, Adonica is made from a silk jersey that is as vibrant as it is soft. Featuring lengthened sleeves and a ruching detail at the wrist, Adonica is more than your average turtleneck - wear it with your favorite denim or pair back to our faux leather Megan pants for a cool blue look. Adonica is shown here in our Blue Haze print. Product Details: • Longe sleeve mock turtleneck • Pull- on • Cascading draped sleeve • Puff sleeves • Shirring down center back Fit Details: • Intended to fit tight to the wearers body • Fabric has stretch • Eva is 5'11" and wears a size 2X Materials & Care: • 95% Viscose 5% Spandex • Dry clean only