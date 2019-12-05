HROOME

Adjustable Wooden Dog Lamp

$49.90

Full function:3 gears dimmer touch control, can be care with your eyes when you are reading Material:Asche wood, it has a strong anti-decay function and very easy to be cut and polished, the texture of the wood is very natural and beautiful Placement of the dimmer switch:The on/off switch is on the top the dog head which is very convenient HROOME Cute Wooden Little Dog Design Adjustable Dimmable Bedside Desk Lamp with Touch Control 6W for Bedroom Specifications: Brand: HROOME Wattage:6w Voltage:12v Cord length:1.5m Product Weight: 1kg Material: Asche Wood Color Temperature:Warm White Style: Art Decor,Home Decor,Wood art Switch Type: Dimmable Touch Control Type: Dog table lamp with dimmer touch control Apply to :bedroom , living room, office,bar, cafe,and so on Special feature:the whole body of the dog table lamp can be swang into to many postures as you like Attention:the on/off switch is on the top the dog head which is very convenient. When turn on/off the lamp just like touch the dog's head,very funny and special . Package content: 1xdog table lamps 1xuser manual 2xallen keys Customer Support: 1: Enjoy: * 24 hours of passionate customer service * 30 days free of return and exchange of 2: If you are not satisfied, before leaving negative comments, please contact us. We will help you solve problems with 100% effort and sincerity to make you satisfied. Thank you very much