Bala Bangles

Adjustable Wearable Wrist & Ankle Weights, Set Of 2

$49.00

Buy Now Review It

MADE TO MOVE | Add constant but comfortable hands-free resistance to your workout and daily activities with this pair of one pound wrist and ankle weights. ONE SIZE FITS ALL | Fully adjustable athletic elastic band and ultra-strong velcro make the Bangles a perfect fit for men and women alike. SIMPLE BY DESIGN | Made of high quality fitness materials – recycled stainless steel wrapped in baby-soft silicone – and come in a range of colors. FASHION AND FUNCTION | Finally, the upgrade your weights deserve. Introducing beautiful, functional fitness accessories that will change the way you move. AS SEEN ON SHARK TANK | Experience Bala Bangles yourself and add some style to your next workout. Tired of the same routine? The same results? Changing your whole style for the gym? Bala Bangles are the world’s first wearable weights with fashion in mind. At just one pound each, Bala Bangles add a constant but comfortable resistance to your workout. To increase heart rate, burn fat, and build muscle. Traditional dumbbells build strength but limit your range of motion, interrupt your workout, and don’t travel well. Bala Bangles are additive to any workout. From yoga to boxing to high fiving your coworkers. The one size fits all, unisex weights are made from stainless steel bars coated in a silky smooth silicone skin. The bars are bound with an athletic elastic with a velcro closure. Two per set.