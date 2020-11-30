Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Kitchen
Oxo
Adjustable Temperature Kettle, 2.3, Silver
$99.99
$79.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
OXO Adjustable Temperature Kettle, 2.3, Silver
Need a few alternatives?
Equal Parts
The Cookware Set
$325.00
$260.00
from
Equal Parts
BUY
Equal Parts
Oak Cutting Board
$35.00
$28.00
from
Equal Parts
BUY
Keurig
K-mini Single-serve K-cup Pod Coffee Maker
$89.99
$79.99
from
Target
BUY
Breville
The Barista Express Coffee Maker
$999.95
$699.95
from
Wayfair
BUY
More from Oxo
Oxo
Good Grips 20-piece Pop Canister Set
$199.99
$149.99
from
The Container Store
BUY
Oxo
Oxo Chopper
$19.95
from
Williams-Sonoma
BUY
Oxo
Oxo Good Grips Microfiber Spray Mop
$27.99
from
Bed Bath and Beyond
BUY
Oxo
Oxo 10-piece Pop Container Set
$99.99
from
Oxo
BUY
More from Kitchen
Equal Parts
The Cookware Set
$325.00
$260.00
from
Equal Parts
BUY
Equal Parts
Oak Cutting Board
$35.00
$28.00
from
Equal Parts
BUY
Keurig
K-mini Single-serve K-cup Pod Coffee Maker
$89.99
$79.99
from
Target
BUY
Breville
The Barista Express Coffee Maker
$999.95
$699.95
from
Wayfair
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted